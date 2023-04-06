NLE Choppa Finishes Building His NBA Team Roster Full Of Musicians

Before his music was racking up millions of streams, NLE Choppa, real name Bryson Lashun Potts was winning in another way. The “Mo Up Front” rapper was racking up points on the leaderboard as a rising basketball star. The Memphis native has shown his love for the sport throughout his music, including on his track “23.”

Reminiscing on his time on the court, the rapper stopped by Uproxx studios to play a modified game of fantasy basketball with our very own Cherise Johnson. Instead of drafting active players in the National Basketball Association, NLE had to build his five-person roster of a single point guard, shooting guard, small forward, power forward, and center from his fellow musicians.

Up for his imaginary draft include rappers Rico Nasty, Polo G, G Herbo, Roddy Ricch, Lil Baby, Young Thug, 2Rare, Chief Keef, Ice Spice, DDG, and himself. Also on the board is singer SZA.

In part one, he selected “Shirt” singer SZA as his team’s official shooting guard and himself as the point guard. For part two, NLE adds his pick of commentator, head coach, and more.

Watch part two below to see who rounds out NLE Choppa’s NBA roster.

