NLE Choppa is ready for a prosperous year. On his new single, “23,” the Memphis rapper is ready to let go of old ways and move onto better things.

“Old sh*t ain’t going for it / this newer me probably knew me last year, but you don’t know me,” he raps over a searing Tay Keith-produced beat.

The new single precedes his upcoming album, Cottonwood 2, which, according to a press release, is set to drop this spring. Leading up to the release of Cottonwood 2, Choppa will promote the NLE Reading challenge across the country to encourage young students in low-income and at-risk neighborhoods. He will also make pop-up appearances on his vegan food truck, This Can’t Be Vegan Food, and share videos on his YouTube channel.

Choppa began teasing Cottonwood 2 on his Instagram page earlier this week. In a post, he shared that he had cut off his hair and revealed that he was practicing the art of detachment in order to make improvements in his life.

“Death to what no longer serves you,” he said. “Death to Old Cycles, Death to old/bad habits, Death to friendships/relationships, Death to the simplest thing like my hair, Death to everything holding back the NEW.”

Check out the video for “23” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.