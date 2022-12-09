Over the course of the past year, NLE Choppa has put out several bangers. From the Rose Royce-sampling “Do It Again,” to “Ice Spice,” which features his shouting out the namesake Bronx rapper, Choppa is proving to have the Midas touch in the booth. On his newest single, “I Like,” Choppa reaps the fruits of his labor.

On the song’s chorus, the Memphis rapper lists off several of the things that bring him joy, including, “cars that go vroom vroom,” “money that go ching-ching,” and “diamonds that go bling bling.”

The accompanying video sees Choppa throwing a very wild house party, complete with a basketball throwdown, champagne popping, and twerking by the swimming pool.

Back in January, Choppa spoke with The Breakfast Club about meditation and how its helped him in his spiritual journey.

“I feel like when you blow up, you get introduced to drugs, jewelry, money, sex. Everything that you want, but nothing you need. And I just realized, internally it was something I needed deeper than that, that my soul was happy with.” Choppa said. “I was at my lowest.”

This week, he took to Twitter announcing a big milestone he’s reached in his transformation.

“At my final stage of detachment,” Choppa said. “Proud to say this some of y’all last year knowing me, EVER.”

Check out the video for “I Like” above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.