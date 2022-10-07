NLE Choppa has dropped several hits this year, and he’ll do it again. On the 19-year-old’s latest single, “Do It Again,” the Memphis rapper looks forward after a break-up while delivering fiery bars over a punchy, fast-paced drum-driven beat that contains a prominent sample of “Love Don’t Live Here Anymore” by Rose Royce.

“I’m too fine to be so alone,” he raps on the song’s chorus, continuing, saying, “I’ma get money no matter the cost / Havin’ some water, I’m havin’ some Voss / Got that dope d*ck, that’s yo’ loss / He is a worker, I am a boss.”

Joining Choppa is Philadelphia rapper 2Rare, who shows off his vocal stylings, singing and rapping humorous one-liners on his verse. One of the standout lines is, “B*tch, you like a squirrel, you just like Sandy, b*tch, get off my nuts.”

In the song’s accompanying video, Choppa throws a party in the street, where he is joined by his neighbors. Throughout the video, Choppa and 2Rare are seen dancing in the street, grilling wings, smashing cakes, and getting twerked on by some ladies.

Check out the video above.

NLE Choppa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.