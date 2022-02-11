After delaying the album for one week in honor of the late Young Dolph’s tribute album, NLE Choppa returned with his sophomore album Me Vs. Me at the end of last month. In his continued effort to promote his latest body of work, NLE Choppa returns with a new video for “Shotta Flow 6.” The visual marks the finale of the series which he started at the beginning of 2019. The song helped boost his popularity as its video tallied 10 million views in a month. Now, in its sixth and final installment, NLE Choppa flaunts his trademark high-octane energy as well as quickfire rap flow from start to finish through the new visual.

NLE Choppa’s new video comes after he released visuals for “Trap Phone” and “Lick Me Baby” earlier this month. With the video for “Shotta Flow 6,” NLE Choppa has now released visuals for nearly half the songs on Me Vs. Me as “Stompin,” “Drop Sh*t,” “Jumpin,” and “Mmm Hmm” have all received the visual treatment. Throughout the 16 songs on Me Vs. Me, listeners will also catch guest appearances from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo.

You can watch the video for “Shotta Flow 6” above.

Me Vs. Me is out now via Warner Records. You can stream it here.

