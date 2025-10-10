There’s been a No Doubt renaissance lately, most notably with the band performing at Coachella in 2024. Will the band release new music? Maybe!

There is one thing that’s certain, though: It was announced today (October 10) that next year, the band will play a residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. The six performances are going down in May 2026. This marks the band’s first extended run of non-one-off shows since the Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale starting October 15 at 10 a.m. PT, and those interested must sign up by October 13 at 10 a.m. PT, here. Any remaining tickets will be available during the general on-sale on October 17 at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Each band member shared statements about the show. Gwen Stefani said:

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way. The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

Bassist Tony Kanal said:

“I can’t wait to get on stage again with my bandmates. There is a beautiful energy that happens when we play together, an electricity I have felt through all of our years. To be able to leave it all on the table each night and take our fans on the insane journey that is Sphere is beyond our wildest dreams. See you in May!”

Guitarist Tom Dumont said:

“Through all the ups and downs, the four of us have always been connected by our music, our shared experiences and lifelong friendship. When we are on stage together playing these songs we feel the magic. We are stoked to play together again for our fans, to celebrate their years of love and support.”

And here’s drummer Adrian Young:

“For anyone who has ever cared or is curious about a No Doubt live concert, this is a special opportunity for that electric band/fan energy exchange in a very unique venue!”

