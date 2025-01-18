The relief efforts amid the ongoing Los Angeles County fires are revamping up. Several musicians including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé (by way of her foundation), and The Weeknd have given significant financial donation to support the cause. Other entertainers are showing their support for the cause by hitting the stage.

Earlier in the week, FireAid announced their benefit concert at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome scheduled for January 30. Today (January 18), the event’s lineup has been updated to include No Doubt.

Although the band’s frontwoman Gwen Stefani was a confirmed performer for the night, now she is set to reunite with the group in its entirety. Other musicians signed on for the one-night-only event include Uproxx cover Tate McRae, Billie Eilish, Finneas, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, Dave Matthews and John Mayer.

The sale for the FireAid Benefit Concert For LA tickets is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, at noon pacific. However, if you are unable to attend the event, the show will be broadcast by AMC Theatres, Apple TV App, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, and YouTube. Find more information here.