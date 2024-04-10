No Doubt is headlining Coachella 2024, the first weekend of which kicks off in a few days. Given the band’s last album was back in 2012, there were questions about if they’d release any new music tied to their reunion this year.

Will There Be New No Doubt Music After Their Coachella 2024 Reunion?

Stefani told the publication that she was “open to anything,” but No Doubt has no plans for new music as of right now. Their Coachella reunion will more just be an ending of sorts to the band, since they got their start back in 1986 and Stefani went on to keep a solo career.

When the band worked on their 2012 album Push And Shove, Stefani struggled with being away from her family and seems to suggest that she doesn’t love all the songs that came from it.

She describes that Coachella is “going to be a really nice bow to tie on the relationship, because we were kids [when we met],” she said. “I already know what it’s going to feel like because we’re just so in sync when we’re onstage. It’s going to feel like riding a bike again. We’re going to be laughing, and we’re going to look at each other and go, ‘Oh my gosh — there you are.'”