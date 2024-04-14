Coachella has been full of surprises this weekend. During this year’s festival, fans have been eager to see No Doubt perform with its classic line-up for the first time in years.

During No Doubt’s performance, the Gwen Stefani-fronted band performed several fan favorites, including “Don’t Speak,” “Hey Baby,” “Hella Good,” and more. As the band performed “Bath Water” a special guest made a surprise appearance on stage. Joining the band was pop hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani during No Doubt’s set. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/UH6G1E5Kof — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) April 14, 2024

While with the band, Rodrigo matched Stefani’s energy as they rocked about the stage, like two rock icons representing different generations.

This comes as a full-circle moment to Rodrigo, who has often cited No Doubt and Stefani among her favorite artists. In a recent profile on Stefani for Nylon, Rodrigo praised Stefani’s versatility and how her craft has evolved throughout her three-decade spanning career.

“Gwen’s ability to evolve and explore different styles of music, songwriting and aesthetic while still remaining true to herself is incredibly inspiring,” said Rodrigo. “To me, she’s a prime example of an artist who defies stereotypes and preconceived boundaries and just makes stuff that she thinks is cool. If that’s not a true artist, I don’t know what is.”

You can see a clip of the “Bath Water” performance above.