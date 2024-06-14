You can take the girl out of Texas, but you can’t the Texas out of the girl. Tonight (June 14), Normani released her long-awaited debut album, Dopamine. Since her days as a member of Fifth Harmony, Normani has long-cited artists like Aaliyah, Brandy, and fellow Houston native Beyoncé as inspirations. But on a rap-inspired track called “Still,” Normani reminds us that her hometown serves as more of an inspiration to her musical craft than we might think.

The song features a prominent sample of “Still Tippin’,” an H-Town classic rap song by Mike Jones, Slim Thug, and Paul Wall. Normani herself interpolates portions of the song, as she sings “Back then they didn’t want me / now I’m hot, can’t keep ’em off me” in the song’s intro.

Throughout the chorus, Normani maintains a Texas-sized spirit, and showing out with some southern style with her day one ladies.

“Still sexy, still extra, with my girls flexin’,” she sings on the song’s chorus, reminding us that while the wait for her solo debut album may have been long, she’s finally arrived, and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

You can listen to “Still” above.

Dopamine is out now via RCA. Find more information here.