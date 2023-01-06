North West has been garnering a lot of attention with controversial TikToks on her joint account with her mom Kim Kardashian. Yesterday she danced with Kim to “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift, who is quite obviously her dad Kanye‘s archenemy. She’s back with another video that’s nothing short of viral.

In the new TikTok, North is dressed up as Kanye, wearing a black hoodie and beanie and what appears to be a beard drawn with sharpie. Kim stands next to her posing, clad in big shades. The comments on the original video are turned off (all of their TikToks have disabled comment sections), but of course conversation was sparked on Twitter, with many users wondering why Kim would go along with this.

North West dresses up as her dad, Kanye West, in new TikTok video. https://t.co/mausfhpedQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023

Since the launch of the joint account, which boasts over 12 million followers, Kanye wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on [TikTok] against my will?” This followed an interview in which he spoke up against North using the app: “Tell her don’t have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok and don’t have her on TikTok at all if I don’t approve that.”