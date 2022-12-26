North West’s TikTok has been a sore subject for her estranged parents, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but it’s a treat for her 11.7 million followers. Last month, the nine-year-old made a dancing TikTok with Lizzo while backstage at her Los Angeles stop of The Special Tour. And this weekend, North took to the platform to share glimpses into the annual Kardashian holiday party, hosted at Kourtney Kardashian’s Calabasas home on Christmas Eve (as noted by People and TMZ).

North shared a “Boy’s A Liar” TikTok with Kim and Kylie Jenner, and another pose-filled one with her mom, but the 17-second snippet of North duetting with Sia especially stood out.

North and Sia stood together in a life-sized gift box and sang “Snowman,” a track from Sia’s 2017 Everyday Is Christmas album. A fan account also re-posted clips of Sia singing her ubiquitous 2014 hit “Chandelier.”

The famously private artist will have at least one more public appearance in 2022. Sia is slated to perform at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Miley Cyrus’ second NBC special recorded live from Miami. Cyrus will co-host the event with Dolly Parton. Other musical guests will include Fletcher, Latto and Rae Sremmurd. Still, North West’s TikTok will probably spark more FOMO on New Year’s Eve.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on Saturday, December 31 on NBC from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. The special will also stream live on Peacock.