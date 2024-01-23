Offset recently unveiled that he’s kicking off his first solo tour, fittingly titled the Set It Off Tour. The round of shows will kick off in Philly on March 10, as the rapper will make his way throughout cities in North America.
Presale tickets will open Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will then be available on Friday, January 26 at the same time. For more information about buying tickets, visit Live Nation’s website.
“Set It Off is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together,” Offset shared in a statement. “This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”
Continue scrolling for a complete list of Offset’s Set It Off Tour dates.
03/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/12 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
03/14 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
03/15 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
03/17 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/19 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
03/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
03/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
04/01 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim
04/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
04/07 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy