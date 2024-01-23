Offset recently unveiled that he’s kicking off his first solo tour, fittingly titled the Set It Off Tour. The round of shows will kick off in Philly on March 10, as the rapper will make his way throughout cities in North America.

Presale tickets will open Wednesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale will then be available on Friday, January 26 at the same time. For more information about buying tickets, visit Live Nation’s website.

“Set It Off is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together,” Offset shared in a statement. “This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Offset’s Set It Off Tour dates.

03/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/12 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

03/14 — New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

03/15 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

03/17 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

03/19 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/20 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

03/22 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/23 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

03/27 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

03/30 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

04/01 — Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

04/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/05 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

04/07 — Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

04/10 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy