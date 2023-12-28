Most recently, Cardi and Offset spent Christmas together but don’t appear to be reconciling . Is it anyone’s business? Nope. Will people continue to pry? Yup. So, understandably, Offset is trying to steer the focus away from his personal life.

Is Offset Dropping New Music?

On Wednesday, December 27, Offset teased new music on X (formerly Twitter). First, the former Migos rapper posted a portrait alongside “Studio mode.” Six hours later, he posted another photo of himself — this time, wearing a gas mask with a very swanky tuxedo — with the message, “War zone ….. [three musical notes emojis].” And one hour after that, Offset made it even more explicitly clear that he’s working on something, writing, “New music…. [several musical notes emojis].”

New music….🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶 — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 27, 2023

So, after the exhaustive investigative reporting of scrolling Offset’s X (Twitter!) account, I can confirm that he’s working on new music. He probably has a lot to get off his chest. Will he drop new music anytime soon? Who knows. But something tells me we won’t have to wait another four years.