Offset rewarded everyone for their patience in October. He finally released Set It Off, his sophomore solo LP and followup to 2019’s Father Of 4. The album was well-received, making Uproxx’s “Best Album Of 2023” list and peaking at No. 5 on the Billboard 200. Unfortunately, headlines have not been about Offset’s music since early December, overtaken by salacious rumors and Cardi B, his wife of five years, confirming she had “been single for a minute now.”
Most recently, Cardi and Offset spent Christmas together but don’t appear to be reconciling. Is it anyone’s business? Nope. Will people continue to pry? Yup. So, understandably, Offset is trying to steer the focus away from his personal life.
Is Offset Dropping New Music?
On Wednesday, December 27, Offset teased new music on X (formerly Twitter). First, the former Migos rapper posted a portrait alongside “Studio mode.” Six hours later, he posted another photo of himself — this time, wearing a gas mask with a very swanky tuxedo — with the message, “War zone ….. [three musical notes emojis].” And one hour after that, Offset made it even more explicitly clear that he’s working on something, writing, “New music…. [several musical notes emojis].”
Studio mode pic.twitter.com/GM9XXXuS63
— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 27, 2023
War zone …..🎶🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/by34pOpZRF
— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 27, 2023
New music….🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶
— OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) December 27, 2023
So, after the exhaustive investigative reporting of scrolling Offset’s X (Twitter!) account, I can confirm that he’s working on new music. He probably has a lot to get off his chest. Will he drop new music anytime soon? Who knows. But something tells me we won’t have to wait another four years.