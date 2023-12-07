Offset answers to no one. His sophomore solo album, Set It Off, made it on Uproxx‘s “Best Albums Of 2023” list because of his fierce commitment to authenticity and his fearless embrace of hard-earned luxury. His freshly dropped video for “Blame It On Set” encapsulates those qualities.

The Maya Table-directed video begins with Offset in the dull, soul-sucking environment more commonly associated with 9-to-5 office jobs than multi-platinum-certified rappers. But there Offset is, sitting alone at a desk, constantly checking the clock (relatable), stapling papers, and piling them up.

It appears that he’s done for the day, but a very obnoxious and unkempt boss comes in with a new stack for Offset to staple. He’s yelling while chewing a jelly donut, leading to jelly grossly falling onto Offset’s desk. That’s the final straw. Offset clenches his fist but chooses to fight back by rounding up his coworkers, rocking high-fashion fits, and spitting confident bars.

The “Blame It On Set” video follows similarly elaborate visuals for fellow Set It Off tracks “Jealousy” with Cardi B (and Jamie Lee Curtis), “Fan,” and “Say My Grace” featuring Travis Scott. Offset and Don Toliver also performed “Worth It” for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Watch the “Blame It On Set” video above.

Cardi B and Don Toliver are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.