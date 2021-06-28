Cardi B continues to make rap history, racking up an impressive collection of firsts as she expands her catalog of hits, movie roles, and powerhouse performances since breaking out in 2018 with “Bodak Yellow.” Her latest: Becoming a mother twice over, revealing her second pregnancy during an electrifying performance with her husband Offset’s band Migos at the 2021 BET Awards. Popping out in a bedazzled sheer jumpsuit designed to accentuate her belly, Cardi stole the show, with the reveal becoming one of the night’s biggest moments.

At the same time, she revealed her first pregnancy portrait, posting the plaster-clad picture on Instagram and accumulating over 12 million views in less than 24 hours. The photo also garnered thousands of congratulatory comments as admirers and peers alike responded supportively to the reveal. Today, Cardi shared some of the remaining portraits from the shoot, including one featuring Offset, who is seen embracing Cardi from behind while kissing her neck, and soon-to-be big sister Kulture, who wears a matchup dress and headwrap while touching her mom’s tummy (and bearing the expression of an only child who knows her days of being the only favorite are numbered… I feel you, kid).

Cardi and Offset’s family has been a focus of their art for a while, and as it expands, should give them plenty more fodder for adorable social media posts and bars about potty training and sibling rivalries. Check out their loving family photos below.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.