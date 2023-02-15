It’s no secret that Cardi B and her husband Offset are one of rap’s more touchy-feely couples — and that’s kind of an understatement. In reality, the couple can’t keep their hands off of each other, putting on public displays of affection anywhere the mood strikes. That even includes the Grammys red carpet and Super Bowl commercial for their joint meal at McDonald’s.

So of course, Valentine’s Day is more or less their unofficial holiday. And while Cardi’s timeline for the majority of the day was made up of promotional retweets for the aforementioned McDonald’s meal, she made sure to get a few fit pics up ahead of the holiday with a special request for her hubby. “Excuse me …..can I sit on top of you?” she captioned the photos, which captured her arrival at their hotel, the spectacular view, and her glistening jewelry.

Excuse me …..can I sit on top of you? pic.twitter.com/CG19NdPYtU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 13, 2023

And although she hasn’t quite shared the couple’s plans, apparently, things went well:

My baby did soo good yesterday 🥲🥹❤️🌹🥰………Gave him that Henny neck 3000! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 15, 2023

The couple had been keeping things low-key for the last couple of months as Cardi comforted Offset in the wake of the death of his bandmate and family member Takeoff. However, that hasn’t stopped Cardi from teasing fans with her first album in five years. That’ll be one gift we can all appreciate.

