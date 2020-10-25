On Saturday night, Offset jumped on Instagram Live to show his fans the situation he was in, one that involved being confronted by police officers by Beverley Hills. As seen in the livestream video, officers ask Offset to step out of the vehicle and the Migos rapper replied, “I’m not doing that, I’m not doing that. Because you’ve got guns out.”

After officers insisted that he step out of the vehicle, Offset refused to do so once again and said, “I’m not going to move my hands from my steering wheel.” The officers then reveal why they wanted the rapper to step out of the vehicle as a female officer said, “We were told that you guys were waving guns.”

Whoa Offset was just arrested on IG live, like just now pic.twitter.com/PTp4sEtAA5 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2020

After a back and forth conversation between Offset and the two officers, the rapper had his door opened and he was pulled from the vehicle. “You can’t just open my door. It’s illegal. I’m going to sue the sh*t out of y’all,” Offset said as he was removed from the car.

Following the incident, Beverley Hills Police later revealed that Offset was not arrested, but rather a second passenger in the vehicle. Marcelo Almánzar, which TMZ reports is Cardi B’s cousin, was arrested on weapons charges and for carrying a loaded firearm in public. “

At approximately 5:02 p.m., Beverly Hills Police received information from a passerby of a subject who pointed a weapon from a vehicle at him; in the area of South Santa Monica Blvd and N. Beverly Drive,” Beverley Hills Police said in a statement. “The passerby provided a license plate to the vehicle, and the vehicle was stopped by patrol units a short distance away. After the on-scene investigation, the passenger in the vehicle was arrested.”

You can watch the incident in the video above.

(via Deadline)

