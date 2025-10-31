Offset Is ‘Haunted By Fame’ On His Surprise Spooky Season Mixtape

Offset is getting all the way into the spooky season with a brand-new mixtape. Today, he released Haunted By Fame, just two months after his new album, Kiari. While that album contained soulful features from the likes of artists such as John Legend and JID, this tape is much more on-theme with the holiday, and employs colorful characters like YoungBoy Never Broke Again, NoCap, and Lil Dump (I promise I did not make that name up, it’s on the tracklist).

The project is accompanied by a music video for the focus track, “Ya Digg,” which you can watch up top. While it doesn’t go hard on pumpkins, skeletons, or other such Halloweeny tropes, it does have a thumping horror trap instrumental, and ‘Set dons a live python as a necklace. That’s sure to frighten someone. With most of the album focused on boasts about money, clothes, cars, and Offset’s penchant for partying, it may end up being a fan-favorite, and considered a return to form for the once hedonistic hero.

Offset is currently on tour with NBA YoungBoy, with seven dates remaining in November. You can see those below, along with the tracklist for Haunted By Fame.