Offset’s third studio album, Kiari, has a release date, at long last. The former Migo announced the release date, August 22, along with the cover art, features, and tracklist. The album will feature appearances from Offset’s “Style Rare” collaborator Gunna, JID (who appears on the previously released “Bodies“), John Legend, Key Glock, Teezo Touchdown, Ty Dolla Sign, YFN Lucci, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Offset has been sharing singles from the project since December, when he released the video for “Swing My Way.” He followed up in February with “Ten,” then released “Bodies” in June. Most recently, he dropped the video for “Professional,” shortly after dropping by Uproxx Studios to take on the Sound Check challenge.

The title for Kiari is taken from Offset’s government name, Kiari Kendrell Cephus. It’s his first full-length release since 2023’s Set It Off, which featured Don Toliver, Future, Latto, Travis Scott, and Offset’s ex-wife, Cardi B. Set It Off debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, led by singles “Jealousy,” “Fan,” and “Worth It.” Will Kiari be able to surpass its predecessor? We’ll find out in a couple of weeks.

See the tracklist below.

