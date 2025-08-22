Offset shares a loving ballad for fallen Migos member Takeoff with “Never Let Go,” the latest video from his new album Kiari. The track features John Legend, who sings, “I lost my brother, but I gained an angel / I remember all the times we had, forever I’m grateful / If I could get one more time to see you again / I would hold you tight and never let go, my friend.” Offset, meanwhile, reflects on the ripple effects the loss had on his life: “Ain’t been the same, ’cause the pain f*ck up everything / I mean everything, I even lost a wedding ring.”

Although much of the rollout for Kiari has found Offset in an upbeat mood — singles included “Swing My Way,” “Bodies” with JID, and “Professional” — it’s clear from “Never Let Go” that he had more on his mind recording the album than just his newfound bachelor lifestyle. The multilayered approach has resulted in his best music yet, according to Rolling Stone, and to be honest, such a earnest and heartfelt ballad (with John Legend on it, no less) would have seemed inconceivable back when he dropped Father Of 4. That he’s done so much growing up in such a short time is bittersweet, but the music almost makes it all worth it.

Watch Offset’s “Never Let Go” video with John Legend above.

Kiari is due on 8/22 via Motown Records. You can find more info here.