Cardi B’s chart-topping songs has made her a force in rap music. But, the “Like What (Freestyle)” rapper’s candid sense of humor makes her a flocked to online personality.

Yesterday (November 4), Cardi B used her tense split and pending divorce from fellow musician Offset to joke about the state of today’s romantic field. According to Cardi B, there is a contamination warning in effect for all seeking love.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Cardi B backed one user’s disgust with the options in play, writing: “I’m telling you…the dating pool got piss in it 😩.”

Based on Cardi’s declaration fans believe this could be a good sign of reconciliation between her and Offset, whom she shares three children (daughter Kulture, son Wave, and a recently born daughter). However, that seems unlikely.

Last month, in a series of now-deleted posts, Cardi B slammed her estranged husband. “Bro, I wish the worst on this man,” she wrote. “I never hated somebody so much and these b*tches be so thirsty to have him please take this man off my hands this garbage bag is too heavy!”

When a users chimed in to claim this passionate outburst indicated that she “still loved him,” Cardi B quickly dispelled that insinuation, writing: “No, I don’t I want him to get his by an f*cking truck. He really is just a dark cloud on anybody life he enters.”

Maybe in the future, the romantic waters will clear up creating a path for both to found a new love.