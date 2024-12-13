Offset’s back in the booth. After previously teasing its release, today (December 13) Offset dropped his new single “Swing My Way” produced by Turbo.

On the track, Offset effortlessly jumps back into his signature flow heard throughout Set It Off. “Baby, I’m not one of them / I’m really one of them ones / I’m really havin’ my motion,” raps Offset.

But things aren’t business as usual. In the official video, which stars model Anok Yai, Offset uses the visual opening to subtly address the elephant in the room — his rocky split from estranged wife Cardi B.

A woman’s voice yelling, “F*ck Offset. Yeah, I hate you. I can’t f*cking stand you. I don’t even care anymore,” kicks off the video. After which, another automated voice responds with: “Call me, I love you.”

The rants seem to portray Cardi B and Offset’s strained love story. Just last year on Offset’s birthday (which is tomorrow), Cardi B took to her social media pages to blast him, dubbing him a “b*tch ass n****.” For months following the Cardi B’s online rants only intensified. At one point, the two even engaged in a vicious back-and-forth where several allegations were hurled.

Watch Offset’s official video for “Swing My Way” above.