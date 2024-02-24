Here Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (February 23), Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly-anticipated Guts World Tour. For weeks, the “Vampire” singer has teased tour merch, set design, and more. But thanks to Uproxx’s own Philip Cosores and his review of opening night in Palm Springs, California, we know exactly what the 21-year-old has to offer on the arena run.

In Cosores’ remarks, he dubbed Rodrigo: “officially an arena rock star,” thanks to her sheer display on stage during the Guts World Tour. If you were lucky enough to grab tickets to one of the sold-out shows, you are in for a treat. Continue below to view the setlist, remaining tour stops, and poster.