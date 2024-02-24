Here Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ Setlist

Yesterday (February 23), Olivia Rodrigo kicked off her highly-anticipated Guts World Tour. For weeks, the “Vampire” singer has teased tour merch, set design, and more. But thanks to Uproxx’s own Philip Cosores and his review of opening night in Palm Springs, California, we know exactly what the 21-year-old has to offer on the arena run.
In Cosores’ remarks, he dubbed Rodrigo: “officially an arena rock star,” thanks to her sheer display on stage during the Guts World Tour. If you were lucky enough to grab tickets to one of the sold-out shows, you are in for a treat. Continue below to view the setlist, remaining tour stops, and poster.
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour setlist
1. “Bad Idea, Right?”
2. “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”
3. “Vampire”
4. “Traitor”
5. “Drivers License”
6. “Teenage Dream”
7. “Pretty Isn’t Pretty”
8. “Love Is Embarrassing”
9. “Making The Bed”
10. “Logical”
11. “Enough For You”
12. “Lacy”
13. “Jealousy, Jealousy”
14. “Happier”
15. “Favorite Crime”
16. “Deja Vu”
17. “The Grudge”
18. “Brutal”
19. “Obsessed”
20. “All-American B*tch”
21. “Good 4 U”
22. “Get Him Back!”
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour dates
02/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center ~
02/27 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ~
02/28 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~
03/01 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ~
03/02 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center ~
03/05 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ~
03/06 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center ~
03/08 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ~
03/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ~
03/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center ~
03/13 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ~
03/15 — Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ~
03/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum ~
03/19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~
03/20 — Chicago, IL @ United Center ~
03/22 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena ~
03/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ~
03/26 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ~
03/27 — Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre ~
03/29 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ~
03/30 — Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena ~
04/01 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~
04/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden ~
04/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
04/06 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
04/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
04/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +
04/30 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =
05/01 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena =
05/03 — Manchester, England @ Co-op Live =
05/04 — Manchester, England @ Co-op Live =
05/07 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =
05/08 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro =
05/10 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena =
05/11 — Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena =
05/14 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =
05/15 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =
05/17 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =
05/18 — London, England @ The O2/2024 — =
05/22 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis =
05/24 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =
05/25 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome =
05/28 — Oslo, Norway @ Spektrum =
05/30 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena =
06/01 — Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena =
06/04 — Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena =
06/05 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Festhalle =
06/07 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle =
06/09 — Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena =
06/11 — Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion =
06/12 — Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena =
06/14 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =
06/15 — Paris, France @ Accor Arena =
06/18 — Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi =
06/20 — Madrid, Spain @ WizInk Center =
06/22 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Altice Arena =
07/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center ^
07/20 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena ^
07/23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^
07/24 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena ^
07/26 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^
07/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center ^
07/30 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ^
07/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center ^
08/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
08/03 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^
08/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
08/07 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^
08/09 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena ^
08/10 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^
08/13 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +
08/14 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +
08/16 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +
08/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum +
+ with The Breeders
^ with PinkPantheress
~ with Chappell Roan
= with Remi Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour poster
