Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. For this week’s round-up, Kehlani makes her return with “Altar,” the lead single from her upcoming album Blue Water Road. The project seemingly continues the story told on her second album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. Elsewhere, Sevyn Streeter finally returns with her second album, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz, and HER calls on Lil Durk for a remix of “Find A Way,” a highlight track from her debut Back Of My Mind.

Kehlani — “Altar” A little over a year after sharing her excellent sophomore album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, Kehlani is already back with plans for her upcoming third album. The singer announced that the project, titled Blue Water Road, would arrive this winter, and along with the news, she shared its lead single “Altar.” “To all those i have lost, all the angels i have gained, all those that walk with me with hands cracking my chest open, this is for you,” Kehlani said about the song. “I love you.” Sevyn Streeter — Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz Nearly four years after she released her debut album, Girl Disrupted, Sevyn Streeter is back in action with her sophomore release, Drunken Wordz Sober Thoughtz. It arrives complete with features from Lucky Daye, Jeremih, BIA, ASAP Ferg, Lavish, and more. Altogether, it’s a strong album from the singer and it’s great to see her back in action.

HER — “Find A Way (Remix)” Feat. Lil Baby & Lil Durk After releasing her debut album, Back Of My Mind earlier this summer, HER is back with a refreshing take of the project. The singer updates its standout track, “Find A Way,” with a new verse from Lil Durk. Now, Durk and Lil Baby, who originally appeared on the song, can shine together to the enjoyment of listers. Kyle Dion — Sassy Two years after releasing his debut album Suga, Kyle Dion returns with his latest body of work, his sophomore album Sassy. Building on his debut, Sassy expresses the singer’s fun side as he explains in an interview with Uproxx. He describes the project as offering an “exaggerated version of myself,” and through its 17 songs, Dion has the time of his life with help from Channel Tres, Duckwrth, Ja Rule, and Kari Faux.

Tems — If Orange Was A Place The last year has been a memorable time for Tems. Last September, her popularity spiked after the release of her debut project, For Broken Ears. A month later, she teamed with Wizkid for this year’s summer smash, “Essence.” Fresh off a collaboration with Drake, the afro-fusion singer is back in action with her second project, If Orange Was A Place. It touches down with five tracks and a lone feature from Brent Faiyaz. Tank — Force Of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain



After uploading Aaliyah’s second and third albums to streaming services more than two decades after they were released, Blackground Records has shifted its attention to some of its other artists. This past week, they added Tank’s first three albums, Force Of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain, to streaming services, allowing old fans to revisit the impressive bodies of work and new fans to see what they missed out on.

Vedo — 1320 Last year, Michigan-born singer Vedo took one step closer to his spotlight moment thanks to the success of his breakout single, “You Got It.” The track came nearly a decade after he was taken under the wing of Usher during the fourth season of The Voice. Fast forward to the present and the singer is back in action with his fifth album, 1320. The 14-track project is packed with sultry and passionate tracks with help from Ari Lennox, Eric Bellinger, Jacquees, Lloyd, and Erica Banks VanJess — Homegrown (Deluxe) After going a few years without new music, VanJess kicked off 2021 with their Homegrown EP. Now, the Keep Cool-signed duo extends the project with five songs, including the previously-released remix of “Slow Down” with Lucky Daye. The remaining four new tracks are all solo efforts that help turn the EP into a album-style project.

TYuS — “Don’t Cry, Wipe Your Ears” Tyus can certainly insert himself on the list of R&B’s more slept on acts from the last few years. The singer’s latest release serves as an example for that. “Don’t Cry, Wipe Your Eyes” is a slow-burning apologetic track that captures Tyus’ sorrows towards an ex-lover that he hurt one too many times. Despite his apologies, his old flame closes the door on their relationship, leaving Tyus to regret his decisions alone. Reggie Becton — “Rm. 143” PG County’s Reggie Becton is just weeks away from releasing his latest album, California. The singer has already delivered a pair of singles for the project, and he extends it to three with “Rm. 143.” The emotive track uncovers Becton’s lingering feelings for that special someone in his life as he shares his exact location for them to hopefully find their way to him.