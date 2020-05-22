All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear

Sometimes the best new R&B songs can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm and blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the hottest R&B jams that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Saint Jhn shares his tropical music video for “Ransom,” Justine Skye delivers her latest “No Options,” and Teyana Taylor dedicates “Made It” to the class of 2020. Check out the rest of the best new R&B songs below.

Saint Jhn — “Ransom” Fresh off the success of Ghetto Lenny’s Love Songs and viral TikTok track “Roses,” Saint Jhn is keeping the momentum going with the visual for a new somber track titled, “Ransom.” The Grammy Award-nominated artist croons his thoughts about true love in one take while nested in the beauty of Port Antonio, Jamaica. Justine Skye — “No Options” Justine Skye‘s Bare With Me EP is coming and this week she offers a taste of it with “No Options.” When a relationship becomes toxic, sometimes it might be hard to leave and Justine touches on this relatable circumstance with the comfort of her voice.

Teyana Taylor — “Made It” Teyana Taylor broke the internet with her choreography when she teased “Bare Wit Me,” and this week the song came in its entirety as well as the music video for the Class of 2020-dedicated cut “Made It.” The tracks are expected to live on her forthcoming project, The Album, the follow-up to 2018’s KTSE. PJ — “Counterfeit” As fans eagerly await for PJ‘s next project, Waiting For Paris, the talented singer-songwriter shares a piece of the upcoming EP with the music video for “Counterfeit.” Out of love and trust, PJ sings her raw and unadulterated thoughts over grand and cheery production.

Bino Rideaux — Outside Bino Rideaux’s debut mixtape Outside is here. The South Central Los Angeles artist and close Nipsey Hussle collaborator previously released two tracks off the EP, “Brand New” featuring Blxst and “Bet,” ahead of the project’s release and this week he came through with the animated visual for “Cold Feet” featuring Ty Dolla Sign. Rini — “Bedtime Story” Burgeoning R&B singer Rini goes to another dimension with his love in an alternate reality, animated visual for his track “Bedtime Story,” which leans on technology advances like FaceTime as way to keep romance alive. It’s hard not to daydream about what it would be like to finally be able to freely go outside again.

Roy Woods — “2 Me” Roy Woods Dem Times EP was just released last week and this week he delivers the music video for the track “2 Me.” The Dragan Andic-directed video conceptualizes the emotional storytelling Woods conveys on the project. Derek King — “Stories” Feat. Eric Bellinger Bay Area singer Derek King connects with Grammy Award-winning singer Eric Bellinger for his latest single “Stories.” Keeping true to social-distancing measures, Derek shares a music video that accurately depicts what it’s like to be in love during the quarantine. King’s forthcoming album Let’s Be Honest is slated for release May 29.

070 Shake — “Microdosing” We all miss live shows, but in memory of an experience that is near and dear to many, 070 Shake shares a reminder of what a concert looks and feels like with her powerful “Microdosing” performance at Webster Hall in New York City. The track lives on her 2020 album Modus Vivendi. Jhene Aiko — “B.S.” Feat. HER Jhene Aiko‘s No. 1 album Chilombo continues to impress and this week she shares an animated visual for her song “B.S.” featuring HER. The pair recently performed an acoustic version of the song for charity and it is easily one of the stand-out cuts on the album.