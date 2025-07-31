Last year, ONE Musicfest celebrated its 15th year with a star-studded lineup including Cardi B, Gunna, and more. The 2025 edition, meanwhile, will serve as a sort of reset, getting back to basics for the Atlanta-based festival, which returns October 25-26 at Piedmont Park.

The headliners for the 2025 One Musicfest will be a who’s-who of Atlanta rap royalty, including Future, Ludacris, and a Dungeon Family reunion in honor of late Organized Noize member Rico Wade. While there’s no word yet on if that reunion will include elusive Outkast member André 3000 — or, for that matter, Future, who once recorded at the Family’s basement studio, The Dungeon as “Meathead” — it should certainly be exciting to see Outkast, Goodie Mob, Big Rube, and the gang all in one place. Other artists who have claimed membership to the group include Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike, and Bubba Sparxxx — artists who haven’t really worked with the Family in years — so there are a lot of possibilities for what that’ll entail.

Other artists on the absolutely stacked lineup include Boosie, Busta Rhymes, Chief Keef, Clipse, Doechii, FLO, Jazmine Sullivan, Kehlani, Leon Thomas, Mary J. Blige, Ray Vaughn, Wale, and more. You can see the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale now, you can find more info here.