Atlanta, Georgia, has been the dominating hub of rap music for well over a decade now, but the region’s run began long before that. Rico Wade laid the groundwork for the South as part of the pioneering production team Organized Noize and Dungeon Family collective.

Sadly, the mastermind behind the sounds of OutKast, Goodie Mob, and Killer Mike, to name a few, has died at the age of 52. Today (April 13), a representative of the late musician reached out to AllHipHop to confirm the tragic news.

Several media titans and entertainers have taken to their official social media pages to share a touching message in Wade’s honor. One of the most moving came from Killer Mike.

“I don’t have the words to express my deep and profound sense of loss,” he wrote on Instagram. I am praying for your wife, children, the Wade family, and us all. I deeply appreciate your acceptance into the Dungeon family, mentorship, friendship, and brotherhood. I don’t know where I would be without y’all.”

Others who have shared their condolences online include Phonte, Juicy J, Ebro Darden, Arrested Development’s Speech, and Alchemist. View their statements below.

Rest In Peace, Rico Wade. 🕊️💔 — Phonte (@phontigallo) April 13, 2024

RIP to the Legendary Rico Wade this one really hurt 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 13, 2024

Thank You Rico Wade.

You contributed so much to us all. https://t.co/rDUqzVP2Gp — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 13, 2024

RIP Rico Wade from #ATL Organized Noize. An undeniable spirit of ATL HipHop & the Dungeon Family – this hurts my heart. pic.twitter.com/PGEFr6aRbG — SPEECH (@Speech__) April 13, 2024

RIP Rico Wade. Thank you for everything you gave us. Sad i never got to thank you in person. 🙏🏽 — Alchemist Type Beat (@Alchemist) April 13, 2024

Details surrounding Rico Wade’s death have not yet been revealed.