Ed Sheeran has been busy. He released his new album Play and he already has its follow-up ready to go. He’s been releasing music videos. Now, he has something else lined up, as he just announced One Shot, a new performance film coming to Netflix on November 21.

A press release calls the project “a groundbreaking, one-shot music experience” and says:

“The multi-Grammy Award winner will take viewers on a mesmerizing journey, during one afternoon, in real time, as he travels the streets of New York City, performing his greatest hits, captured in a single take. From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby, Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.”

The film is directed by Emmy Award-winning director Philip Barantini, known for his work on Adolescence.

Meanwhile, Sheeran has some other plans on the horizon, too. He was recently announced as one of the big names on the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup. He also has a slew of North American appearances lined up, as last month, he announced new tour dates on his Loop Tour launching next summer.