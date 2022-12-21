The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlists for a bunch of categories — an annual tradition — and the category for Best Original Song features some familiar names including Drake, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Remember, these aren’t the official nominees, just the field that Academy voters will narrow down to make up the five-option field ahead of the actual awards voting.

Among the shortlisted songs are a number of the signature singles from some of the year’s biggest franchise sequels, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. According to Billboard, 81 songs were eligible in this category, with 15 making the shortlist. That number will be whittled own to five official nominees. The 15 shortlisted songs are: