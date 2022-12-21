The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlists for a bunch of categories — an annual tradition — and the category for Best Original Song features some familiar names including Drake, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Remember, these aren’t the official nominees, just the field that Academy voters will narrow down to make up the five-option field ahead of the actual awards voting.
Among the shortlisted songs are a number of the signature singles from some of the year’s biggest franchise sequels, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. According to Billboard, 81 songs were eligible in this category, with 15 making the shortlist. That number will be whittled own to five official nominees. The 15 shortlisted songs are:
“Time” — By Drake, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Daniel Pemberton
From Amsterdam, 20th Century Studios
“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” — By The Weeknd, Steve Angello Josefsson, Sebastian Ingrosso, Axel Hedfords, Simon Franglen
From Avatar: The Way of Water, 20th Century Studios
“Lift Me Up” — By Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rhianna, Tems
From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios
“This Is a Life” — By David Byrne, Ryan Lott, Mitski
From Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24
“Ciao Papa” — By Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro
From Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix
“Til You’re Home” — By Rita Wilson
From A Man Called Otto, Sony Pictures
“Naatu Naatu” — By Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj
From RRR, Variance Films
“My Mind & Me” — By Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Michael Pollack
From Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple Original Films
“Good Afternoon” — By Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
From Spirited, Apple Originals
“Applause” — By Diane Warren
From Tell It Like a Woman, Samuel Goldwyn Films
“Stand Up” — By Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Jazmine Sullivan
From Till, Orion/United Artists Releasing
“Hold My Hand” — By BloodPop (Michael Tucker), Lady Gaga
From Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures
“Dust & Ash” — By J. Ralph
From The Voice of Dust and Ash, Matilda Productions
“Carolina” — By Taylor Swift
From Where the Crawdads Sing, Sony Pictures
“New Body Rhumba” — By Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang
From White Noise, Netflix