Rihanna, The Weeknd, And Taylor Swift Were All Included In The Oscars’ Shortlist For Best Original Song

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released its shortlists for a bunch of categories — an annual tradition — and the category for Best Original Song features some familiar names including Drake, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. Remember, these aren’t the official nominees, just the field that Academy voters will narrow down to make up the five-option field ahead of the actual awards voting.

Among the shortlisted songs are a number of the signature singles from some of the year’s biggest franchise sequels, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar 2: The Way Of Water, and Top Gun: Maverick. According to Billboard, 81 songs were eligible in this category, with 15 making the shortlist. That number will be whittled own to five official nominees. The 15 shortlisted songs are:

“Time” — By Drake, Giveon Evans, Jahaan Akil Sweet, Daniel Pemberton

From Amsterdam, 20th Century Studios

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” — By The Weeknd, Steve Angello Josefsson, Sebastian Ingrosso, Axel Hedfords, Simon Franglen

From Avatar: The Way of Water, 20th Century Studios

“Lift Me Up” — By Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Rhianna, Tems

From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios

“This Is a Life” — By David Byrne, Ryan Lott, Mitski

From Everything Everywhere All at Once, A24

“Ciao Papa” — By Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro

From Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Netflix

“Til You’re Home” — By Rita Wilson

From A Man Called Otto, Sony Pictures

“Naatu Naatu” — By Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

From RRR, Variance Films

“My Mind & Me” — By Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Selena Gomez, Jordan K Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Michael Pollack

From Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, Apple Original Films

“Good Afternoon” — By Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

From Spirited, Apple Originals

“Applause” — By Diane Warren

From Tell It Like a Woman, Samuel Goldwyn Films

“Stand Up” — By Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Jazmine Sullivan

From Till, Orion/United Artists Releasing

“Hold My Hand” — By BloodPop (Michael Tucker), Lady Gaga

From Top Gun: Maverick, Paramount Pictures

“Dust & Ash” — By J. Ralph

From The Voice of Dust and Ash, Matilda Productions

“Carolina” — By Taylor Swift

From Where the Crawdads Sing, Sony Pictures

“New Body Rhumba” — By Pat Mahoney, James Murphy, Nancy Whang

From White Noise, Netflix

