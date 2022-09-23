Giveon is back with his new single “Time,” which is set to appear in the original motion picture soundtrack for Amsterdam. Amsterdam hits theaters on October 7 and this track builds quite the momentum as it features songwriting from Drake and Daniel Pemberton plus production from Pemberton and Jahaan Sweet.

“Time” falls right into Giveon’s typical, downtempo pocket. The Long Beach artist croons to a woman, expressing his appreciation for the moments they spent together. “The time when things were better / Will stay for as long as I can remember / So much that I have done has withered away / But never these memories I cherish today.”

“Time” follows Giveon’s debut studio album Give Or Take which was released back in June. Give Or Take was led by the singles “For Tonight” and “Lie Again.” The year prior he appeared on “In The Bible” alongside Lil Durk from Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy and “Peaches” alongside Daniel Caesar from Justin Bieber’s Justice in addition to releasing the compilation project When It’s All Said And Done…Take Time, which is made up of his two 2020 EPs.

With Grammy nominations and BET Awards performances under his belt, the sky is the limit and, much like the new track he released, “Time” is of the essence for Giveon. He simply doesn’t want the good memories to fade away as he progresses.

Check out the new single “Time” above.