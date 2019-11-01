After releasing a song with Quavo and Tyga this summer, Kamaiyah is back with a track sampling a legend from a different genre. The rapper put for “Back To Basics,” along with an accompanying video, which samples “I Keep Forgettin'” by Steely Dan and The Doobie Brothers member Michael McDonald — the same song Warren G sampled for his 1994 hit “Regulate.” In the video, Kamaiyah hits the studio in an attempt to, as the song’s title states, go back to the basics.

Directed by WeThePartySean, the video begins with the rapper sporting her jewelry upon arriving in the studio. Kamaiyah raps about her music career while a team mixes her track in the studio. “Learn to always be thankful / Who do I give praise to? / These sick h*es who love you and hate you / I only give God the glory and praise / ‘Cause how could I not be grateful?” she raps.

In other Kamaiyah news, the rapper was arrested in late September for firing a handgun during a private film screening in San Fernando Valley. However, she was released shortly after her arrest on a $35,000 bond. Thankfully, no one was injured and police believed the incident was accidental because security footage showed no prior altercation.