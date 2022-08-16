YG‘s Mary J. Blige-sampling new single, “Toxic,” is off to a strong start after dropping on Friday, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t about to help it along with some promotion of his own. YG made the trip to Colors Studios to deliver a smooth performance of his new song for the fan-favorite A COLORS Show. As usual, he’s decked out in bright red, with a paisley-printed jacket setting off his leather pants and unsubtle jewelry collection, choosing a lavender backdrop that highlights his favorite color rather than contrasting it.

The lyrics of “Toxic” find YG contemplating the dissolution of a situationship as his would-be paramour realizes that his attentions come cheaply, no matter how much money he spends. “But she confused, she want titles and I tell her ‘Nah’ / She confused, us together is what she saw / She confused, ’cause I love her so that’s what she thought / She’s confused and that’s ’cause I be in it raw.” In the end, it turns out that the woman YG has lavished with gifts and money is just a sidepiece who has to be content with playing her position.

“Toxic” is the fourth single YG has released this year after “Sign Language,” “Scared Money” featuring J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo, and “Run” with Tyga, 21 Savage, and BIA. It’s thought that these songs will all appear on his upcoming album. The album will be YG’s first after completing his five-album deal with Def Jam, although he did re-up on a licensing deal with his old label to make sure he retains ownership of his music.

Watch YG’s A COLORS Show performance of “Toxic” above.