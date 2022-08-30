(SPOILERS for this week’s Rap Sh!t episode will be found below.)

Shawna and Mia (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) are getting more successful by the second on the Miami music scene. After gaining respect and popularity for their debut single “Seduce & Scheme,” the Rap Sh!t duo make it clear that they’re far from a one-hit wonder with their second record, “Nann Badder.” In the seventh episode of the inaugural season of Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t, Shawna and Mia prepare for a big and star-studded performance at James Harden’s mansion.

The aforementioned events in the seventh episode of season one are soundtracked by records for the ladies. They’re songs that will boost your confidence and even make you want to shake something if that’s your vibe. Nonetheless, these records perfectly encapsulate the world that Shawna and Mia live in and hope to thrive in as well.

What Songs Were In Rap Sh!t S1E7?

Aside from performances of “Seduce & Scheme” and “Nann Badder,” there are two records that soundtracked big moments in this episode of Rap Sh!t. This first is Bee-B’s “1,2,3,4” which is heard as Shawna meets with Francois, her old schoolmate and producer played by Jaboukie Young-White, who she despises after a disagreement that happened in the early days of her rap career. The second is Enchanting and Coi Leray’s “Freaky Deaky” which plays during a sex scene between Mia and Lamont who is the father of Mia’s daughter and the producer behind Shawna and Mia’s songs.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

Beam – “P*$$y Dream”

A1 LaFlare – “Wootie Woot”

Big Boss Vette – “Make Em Mad”

A.Chic — “Bandits”

Tierra Traniece — “Gno (Girls Night Out)”

Kali Cass & City Girls — “Handle It”

City Girls – “Rap Sh*t”

Baby Keem & Travis Scott — “Durag Activity”

La Chat – “Slob On My Cat”

HBO Max’s ‘Rap Sh!t’ airs on Thursdays at 9:00pm EST

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.