Dreezy Goes Off Script In Her Clever ‘Beatbox Birthday Freestyle’

Ever since SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box” went viral, rappers have been offering their own freestyles over the beat. Artists like Mulatto, DaBaby, Polo G, and Lil Yachty have recently hopped on the trend. Now, Chicago rapper Dreezy is throwing her hat into the ring with an impressive “Beatbox Birthday Freestyle.”

Taking over a studio, Dreezy lays down her sharp verses over the recognizable sample. The rapper name-drops a number of her contemporaries in the freestyle’s hook, delivering a line about Migos while applauding singer Giveon’s raw talent. “Put this tiger on his wood and now he say he like playing golf / They keep eating up the drip I ain’t even get to taste the sauce / What the f*ck they really on? / Still the best like Giveon,” she raps.

While Dreezy’s “Beatbox Birthday Freestyle” was her take on a viral challenge, it’s also the first bit of music she’s shared so far this year. Other than featuring on Tobi Lou’s “Okay” and dropping a remix of Moneybagg Yo’s viral “Said Sum” in 2020, the last we heard from Dreezy was on her 2019 polished Big Dreez album. Fans have been waiting to hear more of the rapper’s quick-witted flow since the album’s release, so her “Beatbox Birthday Freestyle” came as a nice surprise.

Watch Dreezy’s “Beatbox Birthday Freestyle” above.