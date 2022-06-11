‘P-Valley’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 2

(SPOILERS for this week’s P-Valley episode will be found below.)

Last week, during the season two premiere of P-Valley, we returned to the lives of Uncle Clifford, Mercedes, and Hailey (fka Autumn Night) to see that The Pynk is struggling a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chucalissa, the city in Mississippi where the strip club is located, eventually lifts COVID restrictions, allowing The Pynk to work its way to a “grand re-re-re-opening.” Things are also different now as Clifford and Hailey are now co-owners of The Pynk.

Furthermore, The Pynk is welcoming a new cast of strippers to P-Valley ahead of The Pynk’s “grand re-re-re-opening.” In episode two, we see which strippers are selected while we also get a look into Mercedes’ struggles, Hailey’s complicated relationship with Andre, Uncle Murda’s career and relationship with Clifford, and Keyshawn’s own aspirations.

The aforementioned events in this week’s episode are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. They include Jucee Froot’s thumping “Down In The Valley” which serves as the theme song for the series.

What Songs Were In ‘P-Valley’ S2E2?

The songs that soundtracked the standout moments on this week’s episode of P-Valley are DJ Chose’s “Thick” with Beatking and Bubba Sparxxx’s “Ms. New Booty” with Ying Yang Twins and Mr. Collipark as well as Beyonce’s “7/11.” DJ Chose and Bubba Sparxxx’s records appear in the first few moments of the show as Uncle Clifford, Hailey, and Mercedes hold auditions for new strippers at The Pynk. The ladies wait in line – as one even flirts with Big L – and later show off their skills on the pole.

Beyonce’s “7/11” plays during the “grand re-re-re-opening” of The Pynk. It’s here that Mercedes takes the stage with two of the new strippers. Unfortunately, Mercedes takes a big fall as a result of her shoulder giving out due to an injury she let linger for too long. The fall reunites Clifford, Hailey, Dante, and Mercedes for the first time since the chaos that went down during Murda Night.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

Rick Ross – “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast)” Feat. Styles P

S3nsi Molly & Lil Brook – “Texas”

DJ Zirk – “Lock’em N Da Trunk”

DJ Jimi – “Where They At”

Snoop Dogg – “Down 4 My N’s” Feat. C-Murder & Magic

Shawnna – “Gettin’ Some”

Darondo – “I’m Lonely”

Valerie June – “Stay”

STARZ’s ‘P-Valley’ airs on Fridays at 9:00 pm EST.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.