‘P-Valley’: Here’s All The Music You Heard In Season 2, Episode 1

(SPOILERS for this week’s P-Valley epsiode will be found below.)

After almost two years, P-Valley made its return to STARZ to kick off the show’s long-awaited second season. The Katori Hall-led show, which is an adaptation of her play of the same title, follows a group of strippers who work at The Pynk, a strip club in Chucalissa, Mississippi. For season two of P-Valley, things are a bit different at The Pynk. Hailey, who came to Chucalissa after surviving a hurricane, is now a co-owner of the strip club after she paid $250,000 to buy it at an auction after it went into foreclosure towards the end of season one. Additionally, all of the girls at The Pynk are figuring out how to stay afloat as the world navigates the coronavirus pandemic.

The aforementioned events in this week’s episode are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. They include Jucee Froot’s thumping “Down In The Valley” which serves as the series’ theme song.

What Songs Were In ‘P-Valley’ S2E1?

The songs that soundtracked the standout moments on this week’s episode of P-Valley are Jucee Froot’s “Distance” with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and J. Alphonse Nicholson’s “Mississippi Pride (Extended)” with FM New Money and “When I Get Out.” Froot’s record appears as a man (Rolando Boyce) checks out a make-shift car wash that the Pynk Ladies have set up to bring in some dollars. It’s this scene that establishes the new day-to-day lives of everyone at The Pynk.

Nicholson’s records support his role as Lil Murda on the show. Both records show that the aspiring rapper is finding his sound as he aims to spread his name far past the Mississippi Delta.

The soundtrack for this week’s episode also includes the following songs:

Jennifer Robles & Belinda Robles — “Drip Wet”

Shae Marie — “IDFWYB”

LightSkinKeisha — “Spend Sum Cash”

Sam Cooke — “The Last Mile Of The Way”

STARZ’s ‘P-Valley’ airs on Thursdays at 9:00 pm EST.

