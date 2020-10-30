It seems like things have finally fallen in place for Megan Thee Stallion as she continues to make progress towards her upcoming debut album. The Houston rapper got things going for the upcoming project by making her solo debut on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. The appearance came after she shared her “Don’t Stop” single with Young Thug. While the wait for her debut continues, the “Savage” rapper brings her talents to DJ Chose’s buzzing “Thick” single for an animated remix.

Megan falls in line with the song’s theme and brings her energy to show love to all thick women in the world on her verse. She shouts out Texas and her Houston hotties before getting into action with a hard-hitting verse that she uses to flaunt her wealth, throw shade at her haters, and brag about the ability to finesse guys with ease.

Prior to the new verse, Megan posted a video of herself in the studio laying down a fiery freestyle. The two-minute video finds her flying through the thumping production with lines like “Freak in the sheets, freak on the beats / n****s been hooked since ‘Big Ol’ Freak’ / I realized that I was the sh*t when R&B n****s wanna start rap beef.” The new verse and the freestyle both stand as solid evidence to Megan’s promise that her debut will “go crazy.”

Listen to “Thick” in the video above.

