Pap Chanel Delivers Her Turnt Up ‘Apple Jacks’ For ‘UPROXX Sessions’

Meet Pap Chanel, the rapper from Milledgeville, Georgia, who has racked up an impressive fanbase since her 2015 debut. On her rise to the top, Pap has worked with T.I., Trina, Lil Baby, and more, also amassing millions of listeners on Spotify. But her impact doesn’t stop there. You can listen to some of Pap’s catalog on Starz’s P-Valley, Hulu’s Woke, BET’s College Hill, and Madden NFL 23.

Today she performs her viral hit, “Apple Jacks,” a freestyle sampling from C-Murder’s classic “Down For My N****s.” She doesn’t waste time or energy with today’s Sessions performance. Not only does she start her performance on a high as soon as the track plays, dollar signs populate her entire outfit, living up to her name and group she started in middle school, Pap, which stands for pretty and paid.

Watch Pap Chanel perform “Apple Jacks” for UPROXX Sessions above.

