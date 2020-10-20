Future fans have been impatiently awaiting the release of his new song “Gucci Bucket Hat” for over a month after he shared a snippet on social media via a video of him listening to the song in the studio — ironically, wearing a Goyard bucket hat instead. The track finally released today after leaking online overnight, generating plenty of buzz on Twitter. The song features a pair of newcomers who’ve received Future’s blessing: Freebandz signee Herion Young and budding rapper Pap Chanel.

Pap Chanel is fresh off the release of her September EP, Pretty And Paid, which featured Blac Youngsta and showed off her polished flow, honed by work with the likes of T.I. and Trina and inspired by Foxy Brown and Nicki Minaj. In her verse, she cleverly references her collaboration partner with punchlines touching on Future’s Freebandz label and one of the many memes that have grown up around him. “Now tell me, who belong to the street?” she snarls.

Meanwhile, Herion Young just released his album No Cutt earlier this month, introducing himself with a rapid-fire flow and hard-edged, street-centric rhymes. He’s been building an underground following in Atlanta for some time, dropping a string of EPs over the past three years and appearing on the Future-curated 1800 Seconds Volume 2 compilation sponsored by 1800 Tequila in 2019.

Listen to Future, Herion Young, and Pap Chanel’s “Gucci Bucket Hat” above.