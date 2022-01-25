Just last year, Manchester’s Parklife Festival more than doubled its footprint to welcome over 80,000 attendees to the two-day fest at Heaton Park. Parklife does a better job than most of meeting squarely at the intersection of hip-hop’s best from the UK, US, and beyond. What’s more, the fest also features a stellar slate of electronic acts year in and year out, and the 2022 edition is expanding into new styles more than ever before.

Headlining Parklife 2022 will be Tyler the Creator, 50 Cent, and Megan Thee Stallion. It’s a bit surprising that there isn’t a major UK rapper in the top 3 acts the way Dave led the way for 2021. But this year, it’s really all about the entire slate and a number of ambitious leaps that Parklife is taking across its eight grandstands. Chase & Status and Bicep are both playing live sets as the electronic headliners, while Grammy-nominated British singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is offering Parklife peeps something a little different. Loyle Carner and Central Cee are the marquee names in British hip-hop, while Jamie XX, Eric Prydz, and Peggy Gou will all be performing DJ sets.

There’s quite a lot on deck for Parklife 2022. Other standout performers include Carl Cox, Four Tet, Jessie Ware, Tems, Pink Pantheress, Tom Misch, Arlo Parks, Fred Again, Andy C, Caroline Polacheck, The Blessed Madonna, Nina Kraviz, Shy FX, and loads more.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 26, and full lineup, info, and ticketing details can be found here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.