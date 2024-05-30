Even after supposedly canceling her plans to release an album this year, Cardi B remains a hotly demanded guest feature — and not just among hip-hop circles. While fans anticipate her contribution to the GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion collaboration “Wanna Be” this Friday, a well-established soul legend has expressed interest in her own collab with Cardi. Patti LaBelle, despite being 80 years old, remains pretty well tuned-in to what’s hot on radio right now, and wants to put Cardi on her next album.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly at her 80th birthday party, LaBelle told the outlet about her new album. “It should be out at the end of this year, and it’s called 8065,” she said, explaining, “I’m 80 years young and 65 years in show business.” She told the outlet that she wanted to include Cardi on the album, explaining, “Why not? She’s like one of my new best friends.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that a legend of soul and R&B decided to work with a much younger artist. Dionne Warwick, put out “Nothing’s Impossible” with Chance The Rapper in 2021, just a month before her 81st birthday, while Stevie Wonder also worked with Cordae and Chika in 2020 after turning 70.