Cardi B, in typical fashion, did not hold back on the haters of her being on Flo Milli’s remix of “Never Lose Me” alongside SZA. During a recent Instagram Live, Cardi walked around and had some words for her followers.

“When the Flo Milli remix came out, b*tches were acting like they were so mad that I was on it,” she said. “‘Cardi not even gonna sound good on this.’ And then when it came out, you know the haters — some of them didn’t even hear it. They was like, ‘She just don’t go with the song.’ And now there’s over 10,000 TikToks of people talking about, ‘B*tch could never be me in her life!’”

“And the artist — which is Flo Milli — said she f*cking loved the verse,” Cardi added. “And she’s a real b*tch. She ain’t gonna be like, ‘Oh yeah I love it!’ just because she wanted me on the song. She loved it. And SZA loved it, b*tch. I wanna say this why you can’t listen to no f*cking body.”

Flo Milli had dropped the remix of the song a few days earlier, as part of her Fine Ho, Stay album.

Check out a clip of Cardi B’s Instagram Live here.

