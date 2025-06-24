The F1 movie soundtrack is the gift that keeps on giving, and today (June 24), it gives again with the release of Peggy Gou’s kinetic single “D.A.N.C.E.”
Gou says of the song, “This track to me is all about connecting with joy and feeling free. I hope it makes people want to dance all summer long.”
Gou’s song follows contributions from Don Toliver and Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Tate McRae, and Ed Sheeran.
For Gou, the track arrives after her latest album, 2023’s I Hear You. The project spawned her biggest hit to date: “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” which has over 600 million streams on Spotify and reached the top 5 of the US dance chart.
Listen to “D.A.N.C.E.” above. Also check out Gou’s upcoming tour dates below.
Peggy Gou’s 2025 Tour Dates
06/30 — Circoloco, DC10 @ Ibiza
07/06 — Kappa Futur Festival @ Turin, Italy
07/13 — MAD Cool Festival @ Madrid, Spain
07/14 — Indie Beach @ St Tropez, France
07/16 — Montreux Jazz Festival @ Montreux, Switzerland
07/16 — Rimini, Italy
07/27 — Pacha @ Ibiza
08/02 — Parkoram @ Istanbul, Turkey
08/03 — Sunny Hill Festival @ Pristina, Kosovo
08/09 — Les Plages Electroniques @ Cannes, France
08/14 — Phi Beach @ Sardinia, Italy
08/15 — Panorama Festival @ Puglia, Italy
08/16 — Bittersweet Festival @ Poznan, Poland
08/17 — WECANDANCE Festival @ Belgium
09/21 — Portola Festival @ San Francisco, CA
10/17 — III Points Festival @ Miami, FL
