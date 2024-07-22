Here Is Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ Tour Setlist

Peso Pluma delivered one of Uproxx’s “Best Performances” from Coachella 2024 sets, and the Grammy-winning música Mexicana star is treating fans to ace performances with his ongoing Exodo tour.
Most recently, Pluma brought Exodo to Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Friday, July 19. The below setlist comes via setlist.fm. Study it ahead of his remaining dates, beginning with Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Tuesday, July 23.
Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour Setlist
Act 1
1. “LA PATRULLA” (live debut)
2. “LA DURANGO”
3. “ME ACTIVO” (with Jasiel Nuñez) (live debut)
4. “AMG” (Gabito Ballesteros cover)
5. “Rubicon”
6. “Siempre Pendientes” (Peso Pluma & Luis R. Conriquez cover)
7. “ICE” (live debut)
8. “14 – 14” (live debut)
Act 2
9. “Luna”
10. “Lagunas”
11. “Bye”
12. “Por Las Noches” (Nicki Nicole cover)
13. “RELOJ” (live debut)
14. “SANTAL 33” (live debut)
15. “Ella Baila Sola” (Eslabón Armado & Peso Pluma cover)
Act 3
16. “MALA” (live debut)
17. “Quema” (Ryan Castro cover)
18. “QLONA” (Karol G cover)
19. “La Bebe” (Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma cover)
20. “TOMMY & PAMELA” (live debut)
21. “PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE” (live debut)
22. “Plebada” (El Alfa & Peso Pluma cover)
Act 4
23. “Nueva Vida”
24. “Los Talibanes Del Prieto” (Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho cover)
25. “HOLLYWOOD” (Live debut)
26. “Rosa Pastel” (with Jasiel Nuñez)
27. “PRC”
28. “El Gavilán” (Peso Pluma & Luis R. Conriquez cover)
29. “Gavilán ll” (with Tito Double P)
30. “La People” (with Tito Double P)
31. “LA PEOPLE II” (with Tito Double P)
32. “Zapata”
Final Act
33. “El Azul” (Peso Pluma & Junior H cover)
34. “BELANOVA” (with Tito Double P) (live debut)
35. “Lady Gaga”
36. “VINO TINTO” (live debut)
37. “TEKA”