Here Is Peso Pluma’s ‘Exodo’ Tour Setlist

Peso Pluma delivered one of Uproxx’s “Best Performances” from Coachella 2024 sets, and the Grammy-winning música Mexicana star is treating fans to ace performances with his ongoing Exodo tour.

Most recently, Pluma brought Exodo to Moody Center in Austin, Texas on Friday, July 19. The below setlist comes via setlist.fm. Study it ahead of his remaining dates, beginning with Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Tuesday, July 23.