Grammy Award-winning musician Peso Pluma is gearing up to hit the road hard this summer. Last year, the “Lady Gaga” singer embraced on his first performance run around the world. But if you thought his booking schedule was intense in 2023, wait until you see his 2024 calendar.
Today (February 20), Peso announced his Exodo Tour, which features stops across the US and Canada. Following Chicago’s Sueños Festival, Peso will officially kick off his 37-date run on May 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Along with the tour, Peso has already confirmed several festival appearances, including the Governors Ball in New York and Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest. As of today, Peso Pluma has not announced any special guests, but that could be revealed closer to the start of the tour. Continue below for the full tour schedule, tour poster, and ticketing information.
Citi members will have early access to Pes Pluma’s when its presale starts on Wednesday, February 21. The venues, Live Nation, and a few other presales are scheduled for Thursday, February 22. Then, on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time, the general on-sale will launch. Find more information here.
Peso Pluma’s Exodo Tour dates
05/26 – Chicago, IL @ Sueños Festival
05/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
05/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
06/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball**
06/10 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/12 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/21- Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/23- Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/26- New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
07/19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
07/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Arena
07/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
07/30- Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
07/31 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
08/06 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
08/09 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
08/10 – Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
08/13 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
08/16 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
08/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/03 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
09/07 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
09/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
09/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/09 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
10/11 – Montville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena