Grammy Award-winning musician Peso Pluma is gearing up to hit the road hard this summer. Last year, the “Lady Gaga” singer embraced on his first performance run around the world. But if you thought his booking schedule was intense in 2023, wait until you see his 2024 calendar.

Today (February 20), Peso announced his Exodo Tour, which features stops across the US and Canada. Following Chicago’s Sueños Festival, Peso will officially kick off his 37-date run on May 28 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Along with the tour, Peso has already confirmed several festival appearances, including the Governors Ball in New York and Mexico’s Baja Beach Fest. As of today, Peso Pluma has not announced any special guests, but that could be revealed closer to the start of the tour. Continue below for the full tour schedule, tour poster, and ticketing information.

Citi members will have early access to Pes Pluma’s when its presale starts on Wednesday, February 21. The venues, Live Nation, and a few other presales are scheduled for Thursday, February 22. Then, on Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time, the general on-sale will launch. Find more information here.