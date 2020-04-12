Pete Davidson Delivered His Own Rendition Of A ‘Drake Song’ On ‘SNL At Home’

Saturday Night Live stayed ‘At Home’ in its most recent episode, giving its castmembers the chance to perform from the comfort of their own apartments and homes as they practice good social distancing. With Tom Hanks surprising viewers as the guest host for Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, the episode also presented Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump, Larry David’s Bernie Sanders, a performance from Coldplay’s Chris Martin and more, all from the comfort of each actors’ home.

And Pete Davidson’s major contribution to the episode was a pair of songs, the music videos of which were apparently filmed by his mom. Using Drake as inspiration for his first segment, Pete Davidson debuted his own “Drake Song.”

Inspired by Drake’s recent “Toosie Slide” video, one that took viewers through the entirety of his newly built mansion in Toronto, Pete Davidson performed the a two-minute track dubbed “Drake Song” on Saturday’s SNL episode. Not quite at the status of someone like Drake, Pete Davidson took this mother’s basement to record his own version of the “Toosie Slide” video. Right-foot-up-left-foot sliding his way around the basement floor, the video also depicts Pete recording the vocals and laying the instrumental pieces of the track, not to mention also throwing on a hefty jacket on to get a bit closer to the Drake look.

“Drake Song” was one of two songs Pete performed during the recent episode of Saturday Night Live. He also debuted “Andre 2000,” a parody song about him only having $2000 and flexing the money in videos despite it being such a small amount.