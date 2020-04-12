Coldplay’s Chris Martin Covered Bob Dylan’s ‘Shelter From the Storm’ On ‘SNL At Home’

Saturday Night Live made its return this weekend after a month off and things were far from the usual. Residing in the comfort of their own homes, the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live featured the cast members in a video conference call setup and performing sketches while inside their homes. The opening monologue, performed by Tom Hanks, and segments like the Weekend Update were all continued as planned. The show also had a musical guest, who performed from home as well: Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Instead of performing a song of his own, Martin dug into Bob Dylan’s catalog and delivered a performance of his 1975 track “Shelter From The Storm.” Guitar in-hand as his piano and setup of candles sat in the background, Martin performed the track with a black and white filter on the screen. He even made some signage that read “entrance to trains,” a nod to the current setup of the stage where musicians usually perform on SNL.

This is also not the first time Martin has delivered a livestream performance. Joining the World Health Organization’s #TogetherAtHome series, he performed a few tracks from his catalog, including classics like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” and “Trouble.” Bob Dylan also made headlines recently after he shared “Murder Most Foul,” a 17-minute track about John F. Kennedy’s assassination to close March. Topping the rock digital sales charts, the song became Dylan’s first No. 1 on any chart according to Billboard.