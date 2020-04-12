It was reported earlier this week that SNL would return after a lengthy break (for obvious reasons) with an at-home, remotely produced episode featuring “original content,” including a Weekend Update segment and the involvement of the entire cast. Other than that, no one knew what the heck the episode would look like. It turns out, it would look every other time Tom Hanks hosted, with a twist: his monologue was filmed in his house.

Hanks, who was one of the first celebrities (along with his wife Rita Wilson) to go public with a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, assured viewers that he was doing better now, and “ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

He also made fun of SNL‘s reputation.

“Will it be weird to see sketches without big sets and costumes? Sure. But will it make you laugh? Eh, it’s SNL, there will be some good stuff, maybe one or two stinkers, you know the drill. Stay safe. We are in this for the duration, and we are going to get through this together. We are going to thank our hospital workers, our first responders, and all of our helpers… the men and women who are keeping this country going when we need them more than ever. We’re going to take care of them, and we’re going to take care of each other.”

Watch it below.