Pharrell Williams wasn’t “happy” working at McDonald’s. McDonald’s wasn’t particularly pleased with him, either. The super-producer and subject of the Piece By Piece biopic recently recalled being fired by the fast food king.

“McDonald’s was my first and only job,” Williams told BBC Radio 2, according to Billboard. “I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets. The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re just sitting there eating nuggets?'”

Pharrell (who, in a full-circle twist, is a credited producer on a song based on McDonald’s iconic “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle) is in good company: Rachel McAdams was also canned by McDonald’s, although not for eating McNuggets.

“[I worked at McDonald’s] for a good three years. My sister and brother worked there. My sister was my manager,” the Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret actress told Glamour. “It was a great place to work, but I had a little bit of an OCD thing with hand washing and just didn’t have time. They were like, ‘Hey, the drive-through’s backing up. Stop washing your hands!’ I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day.”